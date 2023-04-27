CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public’s help on 8-year anniversary of Sam Davis death

On the 8th anniversary of the death of Sam Davis Crime Stoppers asks the public for help. Two men are wanted one in Scott County and one by Rock Island police.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On the eighth anniversary of the suspicious death of Sam Davis police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, on April 29, 2015, Sam Davis was found dead in the river along the bike path in Rock Island. Rock Island police said it is unknown how Davis died, but his bike was found in the river near his body.

Investigators say they believe he was going to meet someone near the area where his body was found.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,000 cash reward, and there is a matching $2,000 privately funded reward offered, for information leading to an arrest. That is a total cash reward of $4,000.

If you can help solve this cold case, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. As always, you will remain anonymous.

