Illinois man sentenced to federal prison on ammunitions charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Chicago man was sentenced Tuesday to 92 months; or seven years and eight months, in prisons for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Michael Jermaine Hambrick, 38, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, officers identified Hambrick after responding on Oct. 13, 2020, to a burglary and domestic assault call at a residence in Davenport.

Hambrick was served with a no-contact order earlier, which prohibited him from having contact with a woman; his former significant other, living in the home, court records show. He had gone into the come and stolen the woman’s firearm and magazine.

Late that night, Hambrick broke into the home, hit the woman in the face with the gun, and ran away, court records show. After he left the woman found one of her magazines on the floor, with Hambrick’s fingerprints on it.

Officers said they also found Hambrick’s vehicle nearby, with a second magazine to the woman’s firearm. As a convicted felon, Hambrick knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.