Kewanee woman arrested, assaults 2-year-old, bites officer

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee police arrested Aretha E. Shaw, 49, of Kewanee, after police said she physically assaulted a two-year-old and then bit a police officer during an argument.

Aretha E. Shaw, 49, of Kewanee was booked into the Henry County Jail and charged with aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to a media release from Kewanee Police Department. Bond for Shaw was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for May 1 at 1 p.m. in the Henry County Courthouse.

According to Kewanee Police Department on Friday at approximately 2 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of Grove Street and Rose Street for a report of a woman walking in the middle of the road and yelling at cars.

Police said they found the woman, Shaw, shortly after in the 300 block of 5th Avenue. Police told Shaw that she could not cause a disturbance and traffic hazard and attempted to give her a ride, but she refused and left the scene.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police said they were again dispatched to the area for a complaint of Shaw now screaming that she was going to kill someone.

While police were looking for Shaw, a resident in the 900 block of Roseview Avenue contacted police stating that Shaw had tried to start a fight with them outside of their house where their niece was playing in the yard.

According to Kewanee Police Department’s media release, the resident in the 900 block of Roseview Avenue said that Shaw grabbed their niece’s arm, and tried to take her.

Then, the resident said that they ran over to Shaw and pushed her to the ground and safely took custody of the child.

The child did not suffer any injuries during the battery, police stated.

Police arrived at the residence and said they were able to find Shaw. However, while trying to place Shaw under arrest, she ran from police.

Police said they were able to catch her, but Shaw began to actively resist and then bit one of the Kewanee officers on his hand, causing him to bleed.

That police officer was evaluated and treated for the injury at OSF St. Luke’s Medical Center and then release, stated the media release.

Once police had secured Shaw in handcuffs, she was taken to the Henry Co. Jail, but during the ride to the jail, police said Shaw was able to slip out of her handcuffs and began punching the windows of the squad car.

Police said they were able to re-secure Shaw in her handcuffs.

Upon Shaw being booked into the jail, she was charged on multiple offenses including aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to Kewanee Police Department’s media release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.