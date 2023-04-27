Police investigate Rock Island shooting involving juveniles

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two juveniles were taken into custody and another is wanted by police after officers say they shot a gun from a stolen car Wednesday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue, according to a media release.

A witness told police, someone was firing a handgun into the air through the sunroof of a black SUV. Police said they found a black Honda CRV with Iowa registration in the area on city cameras which matched the description from the witness. The SUV was also reported stolen out of Davenport.

According to police, no injuries were reported and no property was found to be damaged.

The SUV was later identified through the license plate reader system going into Davenport on the Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot Bridge; also known as the Centennial Bridge, earlier in the day. Police said they notified Davenport police of the SUV potentially being in their city.

According to officers, Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 a.m. Thursday officers were actively pursuing the SUV back into Rock Island. Rock Island officers engaged in a police chase until the SUV crashed in the area of Lincoln Court.

Three juveniles ran from the SUV, police said. Two were taken into custody, and one of the juveniles was taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility. The third juvenile has been identified and is currently being sought by police.

Officers said they found two handguns, one in the SUV and one discarded in the area. One of the guns was reported stolen in Davenport.

According to police, two of the three juveniles have numerous involvements with stolen vehicles, burglaries, and firearm complaints.

The investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

