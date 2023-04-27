Red Cross opens flood shelters in Q-C; pets welcome

Residents can call the hotline to find shelter.
Residents can call the hotline to find shelter.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Flood-affected residents can find help after the American Red Cross opened a shelter at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport for flood-affected residents.

At the shelter, people can find meals and bottled water; lunch if offered from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those seeking shelter should bring necessary medications, toiletries or other similar items.

Where to find meals and bottled water in Iowa:

• Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot, 24495 Valley Drive, Bettendorf.

• Parking lot, corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport.

In Illinois:

• Parking lot, old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline.

Call the Red Cross hotline if you need help or information: 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Muscatine County residents are also urged to call the hotline for help or information.

State assistance

Down the road, displaced Iowans may need more substantial help, and the state has resources.

On Monday Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for 10 counties for flooding along the Mississippi River.

To apply for state grant assistance visit caeihelp.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/14343167172891-Disaster-Assistance to fill out a form. It may also be picked up at Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 E. 59th. St., Davenport; 563-324-3236.

For help with tenant/landlord or employment disputes, call Iowa Legal Aid at 800-532-1275. https://www.iowalegalaid.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash.
Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
River Levels
Mississippi River is forecast to crest by the first week of May.
Mississippi River forecast to crest this weekend into early next week
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects

Latest News

On the 8th anniversary of the death of Sam Davis Crime Stoppers asks the public for help. Two...
CRIME STOPPERS: 8-year anniversary of death of Sam Davis, 2 men wanted
Two Savage Life Boys gang members were sentenced to prison Tuesday on racketeering charges in...
2 Davenport gang members sentnced to prison on racketeering charges
The City of Dixon plans to install multi-use paths at the riverfront throughout Viaduct Point.
City of Dixon breaks ground on Phase III of Riverfront Development Master Plan
QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms
QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms