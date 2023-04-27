Red Cross opens flood shelters in Q-C; pets welcome

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Flood-affected residents can find help after the American Red Cross opened a shelter at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport for flood-affected residents.

At the shelter, people can find meals and bottled water; lunch if offered from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those seeking shelter should bring necessary medications, toiletries or other similar items.

Where to find meals and bottled water in Iowa:

• Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot, 24495 Valley Drive, Bettendorf.

• Parking lot, corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport.

In Illinois:

• Parking lot, old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline.

Call the Red Cross hotline if you need help or information: 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Muscatine County residents are also urged to call the hotline for help or information.

State assistance

Down the road, displaced Iowans may need more substantial help, and the state has resources.

On Monday Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for 10 counties for flooding along the Mississippi River.

To apply for state grant assistance visit caeihelp.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/14343167172891-Disaster-Assistance to fill out a form. It may also be picked up at Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 E. 59th. St., Davenport; 563-324-3236.

For help with tenant/landlord or employment disputes, call Iowa Legal Aid at 800-532-1275. https://www.iowalegalaid.org.

