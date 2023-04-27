Sunny and milder today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Mostly clear skies has lead to a few areas east of the Quad Cities to dip to near freezing again this morning, but this will be that last morning this week we are concerned about those types of conditions. Highs today will run into the upper 60s and low 70 under sunny skies. We will do this all over again on Friday ahead of a cold front that might set off a few showers and rumbles of thunder Friday evening. We will be cooler this weekend with several chances for rain, but there should be many dry hours on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday is looking gross with breezy winds, temps in the 50s and rounds of rain and drizzle.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 69º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few evening showers. High: 72º.

