Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Emergency crews, including Hazmat teams, responded to the De Soto area of Wisconsin around 1:00 pm for a train derailment that occurred earlier in the afternoon.

According to De Soto Village President Joel Greiner, a BNSF train’s middle section derailed with some containers falling into the Mississippi River. Authorities have closed Highway 35 from Route 82, the village’s main street, down to around Ferryville. There has not been a call to evacuate the area at this time.

ABC-affiliate WXOW is reporting that at least 4 people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still assessing the damage at this time.

