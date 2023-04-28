Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison
River Levels
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired...
Police investigate Rock Island shooting involving juveniles
A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home

Latest News

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside...
Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school
TV6 Investigates, Who Are We QC, Part 2
TV6 Investigates: Who are we QC? Major manufacturers
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre
Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge, ton by ton.
Old I-74 bridge coming down, ton by ton