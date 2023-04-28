Burlington man to serve 22 years in federal prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to 264 months; or 22 years, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of an unregistered firearm, and cyberstalking.

According to court records, Kevin Arthur Andries, 32, was identified by police after a traffic stop in September 2021 when he fled from officers at speeds over 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed the vehicle into the backyard of a residence.

Police said he then ran away from the crash but was arrested nearby. Officers found a backpack with two pounds of methamphetamine, on the ground outside of the driver’s door of the vehicle and a sawed-off shotgun in the trunk.

The Burlington Police Department was investigating Andries for stalking in November 2021, court records show. He was at the person’s children’s bus stop and school.

Police said Andries drove at high rates of speed in a stolen vehicle when they tried to arrest him. Police also said he had methamphetamine and ammunition when officers arrested him, and a search of his residence found two additional firearms.

The Iowa City Police Department also had a separate investigation into Andries for cyberstalking the same person from May 2020 until he was arrested in November 2021, according to court records.

Andries used approximately 25 TextNow phone numbers to call and send text messages to the woman, which at times were hundreds of contacts within one day, according to court records. He would use the numbers to “spoof” people or businesses known to the victim, to induce her to answer the phone.

According to court records, Andries hacked the woman’s email, social media, cell phone, and bank accounts. He added himself to her cell phone plan and wiped the contents of her phone remotely.

Andries used the access he gained to her financial accounts to make purchases for himself, court records show. He also locked the woman out of all her accounts which prevented her access to the accounts and their contents.

According to court records, Andries also physically stalked the woman, showing up at her and her family’s residences.

Following his prison term, Andries must also serve seven years of supervised release, according to court records. There is no parole in the federal system.

