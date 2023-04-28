Iowa American Water issues drinking water safety assurance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the Mississippi River continues to rise to the one of the highest crest levels on record, residents in the Iowa Quad Cities served by Iowa American Water can rest assured that their drinking water continues to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations, according to a press release.

Iowa American Water’s treatment plant along the Mississippi River is secure and protected by the permanent floodwall. According to a press release, the wall is a 2,200-ft floodwall that protects the water treatment plant to a river stage of 29.33 feet.

“We want to stress to our customers that their drinking water continues to meet all U.S. EPA standards for safety. As we always do, we will continue to take all safety precautions necessary to protect our water treatment facility as well as water quality to assure our customers the reliable, high quality water service they expect and deserve from us,” said Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water. “Our water professionals remain vigilant and proactive, continuously monitoring the quality of the water as it travels through our plant and adjusting our treatment processes accordingly” according to a press release.

Iowa American Water continually monitors water quality by sampling the Mississippi River water and the water as it passes through the various stages of the treatment process, according to a press release.

