LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
River Levels
Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired...
Police investigate Rock Island shooting involving juveniles
A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy visits Jackson County
GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes campaign stop in Maquoketa
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems