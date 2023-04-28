Old I-74 bridge coming down, ton by ton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bigger, wider, new I-74 bridge has been ferrying vehicles since it opened in December 2021, nearly 4¼ years after construction began. Dismantling the old bridge soon started.

Progress continues taking down the steel structures. According to the i74riverbridge.com, which is maintained by the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation. According to its Facebook post, 5.3 million pounds of steel have been removed so far, and a new 300-ton Manitowoc crane with a 236-foot boom will take down the trusses over the river.

The original I-74 bridges were constructed individually. The Iowa-bound span opened in 1935, and the Illinois-bound span opened in 1960.

Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge. (Used with permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation)

Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge. (Used with permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.