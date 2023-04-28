Old I-74 bridge coming down, ton by ton

Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge, ton by ton.
Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge, ton by ton.(Used with permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bigger, wider, new I-74 bridge has been ferrying vehicles since it opened in December 2021, nearly 4¼ years after construction began. Dismantling the old bridge soon started.

Progress continues taking down the steel structures. According to the i74riverbridge.com, which is maintained by the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation. According to its Facebook post, 5.3 million pounds of steel have been removed so far, and a new 300-ton Manitowoc crane with a 236-foot boom will take down the trusses over the river.

The original I-74 bridges were constructed individually. The Iowa-bound span opened in 1935, and the Illinois-bound span opened in 1960.

Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge.
Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge.(Used with permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation)
Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge.
Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge.(Used with permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison
River Levels
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired...
Police investigate Rock Island shooting involving juveniles
A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home

Latest News

Iowa American Water continually monitors water quality by sampling the Mississippi River water...
Iowa American Water issues drinking water safety assurance
Kevin Arthur Andries, 32, was sentenced to 264 months; or 22 years, in federal prison for...
Burlington man to serve 22 years in federal prison
Many homes along the Mississippi River will need work to clean up after they dry out.
Red Cross: Stay safe cleaning up post-flood
A strong cold front will arrive tonight
A strong cold front will arrive tonight