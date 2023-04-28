Pleasant Harbor residents left without heat amid flooding

PLEASANT HARBOR, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Harbor residents with homes surrounded by waist-high water, due to the Mississippi flooding, are now having to navigating their day-to-day routines without heat.

According to Pleasant Harbor residents, MidAmerican Energy Company abruptly shut off the gas to area homes earlier in the week.

“Everyone in this neighborhood was extremely upset,” said home owner Betzy McLeland. “We are well prepared for flooding. Our homes are built to withstand very high water. We even have special venting in place for our gas meters to be vented almost 10 feet off the ground. So, our homes are really well equipped for flooding.”

McLeland added that their notice from MidAmerican was very last minute and that this has never happened before.

Residents like McLeland say that with such little time to prepare for the shut-off, they are now left with very few alternatives.

“The only alternatives are space heaters,” added McLeland. “We actually delivered heaters to our 91-year-old neighbor the other day, because that’s the only option you have right now to stay warm.”

Pleasant Harbor residents have also said that for showering, they have no other option but to shower at a family member’s house or travel to a gym like the local YMCA to get by.

In a statement from MidAmerican, officials said “We understand that this natural disaster is frustrating for our customers who have been impacted and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience. That said, there’s nothing more important than safety and we’re doing everything we can to protect the safety of our customers, our employees, first responders and the general public. Our approach is guided by federal safety guidelines, the most current industry best practices and our own experience from past flooding events.”

As McLeland had mentioned earlier, Pleasant Harbor residents have built their homes with the flood in mind, and so they have special venting in place for their gas meters to be vented, almost 10 feet off the ground.

However, MidAmerican says that while some customers in flood-prone areas have additional gas ventilation lines on regulation devices to improve their operations in flood conditions and raised gas meter equipment above a standard height, it’s still not optimal for an extended flood event.

MidAmerican went on to say that the gas delivery system remains vulnerable to additional issues in flood conditions and our ability to safely isolate gas service is still compromised.

MidAmerican concluded by saying, when it’s possible, likely or imminent that we will need to interrupt a customer’s gas service, we attempt to contact that customer through an automated message. If the situation allows we will attempt to make additional contact. Also, at the time of the shutoff, we attempt to make in-person contact with the customer.

