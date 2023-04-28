Red Cross: Stay safe cleaning up post-flood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When the waters recede, the messy work of cleanup begins.

In a media release, the Red Cross is urging people to stay safe and healthy while cleaning up from flood damage.

Wait for officials to say it is safe before returning to an evacuated home.

Beware of fallen power lines and wires.

Watch out for falling trees, other debris.

Reduce fire risk by using flashlights or battery-powered lanterns rather than candles.

During cleanup wear protective clothing and equipment, such as boots, long pants, work gloves, eyewear and an N95 respirator. Follow the advice of local public health officials.

Dry your home and belongings as quickly as you can because of mold and keep it well-ventilated.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning from fuel-burning devices by not using them inside a home, garage, tent or camper or even near an open window.

Do not touch wet electrical equipment if you are standing in water; you could get electrocuted.

Check with your local public health department to see if flooding affected drinking water safety.

