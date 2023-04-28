Rock Steady Boxing looks to knockout Parkinson’s Disease

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Tucked inside the Warren County YMCA is the Rock Steady Boxing program, a non-contact boxing group designed for people who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“One of the main things we work with is balance, and that’s where the boxing comes in,” said Jim Cook, a Rock Steady Boxing head coach. “To be able to move and punch and get around real good, you have to have a good boxing stance. That also helps the boxers work on their stance. We work on using both sides of the body because Parkinson’s seems to hit one side of the body harder than the other.”

Rhonda Harris has been a part of Rock Steady Boxing since 2022 and said she looks forward to the program each week.

“[It’s] the acceptance that I get. Everybody here is the same, and we all work together, and it’s really brought me out of my shell about Parkinson’s because I didn’t want anybody to know that I had it,” Harris said. “Now I’ll talk to anybody about it.”

The program includes various stations that focus on hand-eye coordination, range of motion, balance, as well as speech, and communication.

“By throwing punches, we are using both the left and the right, and moving both those directions,” Cook said.

Marcia Parrish volunteers as a corner person at Rock Steady Boxing. Her husband had Parkinson’s for 16 years. She said it gives her purpose to be able to help out.

“They’re afraid that people might wonder what is wrong with them,” Parrish said. “Here, they get the exercise they need. I know from personal experience that people who have Parkinson’s want to be heard and want to know that other people are going through some of the same things they are.”

Harris said she would recommend the program to others who have Parkinson’s Disease.

“It just gets you out of your shell, it gets you out of the house, and make friends,” Harris said. “It’s just a great program. I love these guys.”

Genesis Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Bettendorf, and the Knox County YMCA in Galesburg also offer Rock Steady Boxing programs.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.