Stompbox Brewing owner confident in flood measures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the spring of 2020, Stompbox Brewing moved into the building where Roam once stood.

The brewery shares the space with Kitchen Brigade, in downtown Davenport, right along River Drive.

During the 2019 flood, the Hesco barrier broke, sending several feet of water into businesses.

Co-owner and Co-Brewer Jamie Prickett said while it’s a little scary to be about 20 feet from the short-term flood wall, he’s confident the circumstances will lead to a different outcome this flood season.

“I don’t lose sleep over it at night,” Prickett said. “I guess it’s part of being down here. ... [It’s] something that we absolutely can’t control ... [I] just have faith and maybe say a prayer now and then that, [the levy] holds.”

When picking a location the business’s owners were well aware of the risks of being right next to the mighty Mississippi.

“[We get] a lot of nice compliments about the view and seeing the Eagles in the wintertime,” Prickett said. “Being downtown like this is .... the number one rule for a business is location, location, location.”

The brewery has a little fun with the threat of flooding and its proximity to the river, by giving beers names like “Flood Insurance,” usually a mainstay on tap, or new this year “When the Levy Breaks.”

“[It’s] dual-hatted there it’s musically themed and referencing or making a joke about our current situation,” Prickett said.

This time around, the city of Davenport doubled the width of the Hesco barriers. The flood is also expected to be much shorter, making Pricket confident in the safety of his business.

“There are a lot of businesses down here that are still open for business,” Prickett said. “Honestly, really not changing what we’re doing and just hoping for the best.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to crest on Monday at 21.6 feet. During the 2019 flood, the river reached a record 22.7 feet. at the Rock Island gauge.

