TV6 Investigates: Who are we QC? Major manufacturers

TV6 Investigates, Who Are We QC, Part 2
By Matt Christensen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities is home to some of the most critical manufacturing jobs in the country. Our workers help defend the nation and feed millions around the globe.

John Deere Davenport Works builds massive construction equipment. About a thousand Quad-Citians work there.

“There’s a lot more technology that’s very prevalent in the factory and that’s maybe a little different than what people think of a traditional factory,” says Tom Johnson, operations manager.

Even as technology changes, manufacturing remains the engine of the Quad-Cities economy. It’s the area’s largest industry – employing nearly 30,000 people. That’s 16% of all local jobs.

At the center is Deere and Co., the Quad-Cities’ largest employer at 6,400 people.

Skilled local workers make it all happen.

“I think there’s a common theme among hardworking Midwest people that’s super important to what we do for manufacturing,” Johnson said.

Manufacturing is the Quad-Cities’ top job for men, with 21,744 workers at a typical salary of about $55,800, according to the census.

It’s No. 5 for women with 7,738 workers making a typical salary of $46,000.

Economist Bill Polley says a cluster of metal fabricators makes the Quad-Cities unique.

Because the Quad Cities area being so concentrated in manufacturing, and all of the diverse advanced types of manufacturing, there are going to be opportunities in the future for many kinds of advanced, technologically based innovative types of manufacturing,” he said. “This is the type of area where we do see and we will see research and development in those advanced manufacturing techniques. Again, it’s just because we have this cluster of so many companies.”

Back at Davenport Works, skilled workers transform sheets of steel from Muscatine into fully finished dump trucks. The factory uses half a million pounds of steel a day.

There’s also a shift in the different skills you need to run a factory today these days,” Johnson said. “As much as I complain about my kids being on devices, those skills are actually pretty transferable.”

Other notables from census data

  • Almost a quarter of women work in health care, where a typical salary pays $34,000. It’s the area’s second-largest industry behind manufacturing and accounts for 14% of the overall labor force.
  • There’s a big difference between what men and women are paid in the Quad-Cities. An average salary for men is $47,000. It’s only $31,300 for women. That’s a gap of $15,700, more than the national average.

We also broke down labor force figures for our largest employers.

  • Deere: 6,400
  • The Arsenal: 6,300
  • UnityPoint: 6,100
  • Hy-Vee: 4,700
  • Genesis: 4,200

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison
River Levels
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired...
Police investigate Rock Island shooting involving juveniles
A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home

Latest News

Crews dismantle the decades-old old I-74 bridge, ton by ton.
Old I-74 bridge coming down, ton by ton
Iowa American Water continually monitors water quality by sampling the Mississippi River water...
Iowa American Water issues drinking water safety assurance
Kevin Arthur Andries, 32, was sentenced to 264 months; or 22 years, in federal prison for...
Burlington man to serve 22 years in federal prison
Many homes along the Mississippi River will need work to clean up after they dry out.
Red Cross: Stay safe cleaning up post-flood