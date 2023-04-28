Warmer ahead a strong cold front tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies are mainly clear this morning allowing temps to cool to the upper 30s and low 40s. We will see a general increase in clouds today with a cold front arriving this evening. We will be dry in the daylight hours, thus highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s again today. Saturday will see two rounds of rain, one the morning and another late in the afternoon/evening. Highs will only be in the 60s. Gusty winds will develop by Sunday and wrap around showers will be an off and on occurrence limiting highs to the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 71º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 43º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers. High: 62º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.