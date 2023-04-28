Warmer ahead a strong cold front tonight

Off and on rain chances Friday through Sunday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies are mainly clear this morning allowing temps to cool to the upper 30s and low 40s.  We will see a general increase in clouds today with a cold front arriving this evening.  We will be dry in the daylight hours, thus highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s again today.  Saturday will see two rounds of rain, one the morning and another late in the afternoon/evening.  Highs will only be in the 60s. Gusty winds will develop by Sunday and wrap around showers will be an off and on occurrence limiting highs to the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 71º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers.  Low: 43º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers. High: 62º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison
River Levels
A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home
Police in Tennessee say a man is wanted for abducting and assaulting several young girls in the...
Police: Man wanted for forcing several young girls into vehicle, sexually assaulting them

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A short stretch of nice weather ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warmer today
Sunny and warmer today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another chilly night, then warmer temps ahead of a cooler weekend