Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a home invasion Friday night in Rock Island.

Officers responded at 9:37 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue and found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the initial investigation indicated the injured man and several other masked suspects forced their way into a home while using a firearm.

A resident disarmed one of the suspects and the 19-year-old man was struck several times by gunfire, police said.

Police said the other suspects left the home before officers arrived on the scene.

No other information was released Saturday. Police ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

