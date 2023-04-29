Rainy and cooler through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for off and on rain showers through the weekend, with increasingly cool temperatures through the period. We’ll see highs in the mid 50′s to low 60′s this afternoon, followed by chilly readings in the 40′s to near 50 degrees Sunday. Conditions will remain breezy and cool through the start of the work week, with temperatures in the 50′s to near 60 degrees, but we can expect a warm, dry period by week’s end, with highs back in the 60′s and 70′s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for showers. High: 61°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for evening showers. Low: 40°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance for showers. High: 52°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

