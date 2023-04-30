2 fatally shot in Davenport Saturday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Saturday night.

Police, fire, and medic responded around 11:51 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 4th Street for a report of gunfire and a victim in the alley.

Police said officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Both died from their injuries.

Police said this does not appear to be a random act of violence. No further information, including whether any arrests have been made, was released Sunday morning.

