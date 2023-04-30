Autism acceptance walk

QC residents laced up their shoes and showed support for Autism Acceptance Month.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Local walkers gathered for the Autism Society of the Quad Cities’ autism acceptance walk. According to the CDC, over 7 million people in the country are on the autism spectrum.

The goal of the nonprofit is to spread awareness of autism, promote acceptance, and ignite change.

“The diagnoses of individuals with autism have increased over the years. It’s one in under 50 now of individuals that are diagnosed,” said Barrett Essman, president of Autism Society of the Quad Cities. “An event like this creates awareness of autism. It’s a chance for us to connect with families and individuals that may be on the spectrum with resources needed to be able to help them on their journey, to help them be successful in life.”

The Autism Society of the Quad Cities has a support group for young adults with autism and an autism support group for moms.

