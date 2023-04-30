Community comes together to repair levee in Camanche

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Breach of levee was reported in the city of Camanche. It happened at the marina on 2nd Street and 4th Avenue early Sunday morning.

It was posted on the cities Facebook page that the breach wasn’t bad.

Folks from the community came together without being asked to help in filling sandbags and repair the levee.

“This was an emergency deal you know,” Marty Schnoor, Camanche resident said. “The levee broke and so, we would have had more people here if we would have had reached out right away so, it’s kind of like I said it, people are driving by and coming in and mixing you know two big buckets of sand and 1000 some sandbags, we wiped it out.”

Schnoor said he got the call about 7:30 am Sunday morning that the levee broke and when he got there, people of Camanche were already showing up to lend a hand.

Road closed signs have moved to 2nd Street and 5th Avenue and officials ask that residents avoid those areas.

Officials later said the breach is under control and pumps helped lower the water at the marina.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Saturday night.
2 fatally shot in Davenport Saturday night
A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a home invasion Friday night...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Island
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say
Crews dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge, ton by ton.
Old I-74 bridge coming down, ton by ton
River Levels

Latest News

Breach of levee was reported in Camanche
Real Conversations in the QC
Real Conversations: Health complications, diseases impacting the Black community in the QC
Drake Relays
Drake Relays: Day 3
Camanche officials on Sunday said crews are working to repair a breach of the levee at the...
Officials: Breach of levee at marina reported in Camanche