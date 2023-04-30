Community comes together to repair levee in Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Breach of levee was reported in the city of Camanche. It happened at the marina on 2nd Street and 4th Avenue early Sunday morning.

It was posted on the cities Facebook page that the breach wasn’t bad.

Folks from the community came together without being asked to help in filling sandbags and repair the levee.

“This was an emergency deal you know,” Marty Schnoor, Camanche resident said. “The levee broke and so, we would have had more people here if we would have had reached out right away so, it’s kind of like I said it, people are driving by and coming in and mixing you know two big buckets of sand and 1000 some sandbags, we wiped it out.”

Schnoor said he got the call about 7:30 am Sunday morning that the levee broke and when he got there, people of Camanche were already showing up to lend a hand.

Road closed signs have moved to 2nd Street and 5th Avenue and officials ask that residents avoid those areas.

Officials later said the breach is under control and pumps helped lower the water at the marina.

