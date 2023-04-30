Memorial held for Knox County Deputy killed in the line of duty one year ago

GALESBURG Ill. (KWQC) - On the morning of April 29 2022 Deputy Nicholas D. Weist was hit by a suspect vehicle during a chase and died from injuries.

Those closest to him paid their respects and talked about the type of man and Deputy he was.

“Nick would give the shirt off his back to help any community member,” Sheriff Jack Harlan, Knox County Sheriffs Office said. “Nick would come in on his time off to help people. You could call Nick, anytime of the day didn’t matter who you were, Nick would answer the phone. Nick was what you call the perfect community policing officer and he cared about everybody.”

“Deputy Weist was an exceptional young man,” Ret. Sheriff David Clague, Knox County Sheriffs Office said. “I think he’d been on maybe for four years, four and a half years with the department, did an outstanding job during that period of time.”

Harlan said the memorial is not only important for the community but also for the Knox County Sheriffs Office.

“It’s very important to keep Nick’s memory alive,” Harlan said. “So that stone that was put out there in front of our Sheriff’s Office, that means that Nick is always gonna be a part of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office formation and a part of this community, that is a stone that is never going to be moved.”

Clague adds the importance of keeping Deputy Weists’ legacy alive.

“I think it’s very important,” Clague said. “It’s the first death, line of duty death that Knox County and or Galesburg have had and it’s a reminder, you know, it’s a, it’s a horrible reminder, but it’s a reminder that needs to be done.”

“It’s a reminder to each and every one of us that tomorrow’s uncertain and as long as you’re doing your job, you may be called upon to do exactly what Deputy Weist had to do.” Clague said.

After the ceremony, in honor of Deputy Weist, The Vault at Reserve Artisan Ales had a special beer on sale dedicated to the man.

“I think this right here is gonna be the finest beer that’s ever been created in the world because this is after the greatest man that I can possibly think of and my friend, Deputy Nick Weist 100%.” Harlan said.

Deputy Nick Weist was only 34 when he passed and was married with two children.

