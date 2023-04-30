Officials: Breach of levee at marina reported in Camanche

Camanche officials on Sunday said crews are working to repair a breach of the levee at the...
Camanche officials on Sunday said crews are working to repair a breach of the levee at the marina at 2nd Street and 4th Avenue.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche officials on Sunday said crews are working to repair a breach of the levee at the marina at 2nd Street and 4th Avenue.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the breach is “not bad.” Road closed signs have moved to 2nd Street and 5th Avenue.

Officials said to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

