Passing showers and gusty winds for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for lingering clouds, blustery winds and rain chances across the region for your Sunday. An area of low pressure will send another wave of showers through the QCA as winds pick up out of the northwest at 25 to 35+ mph (gusts to 45 mph). A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 8 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area, mainly west of the Mississippi River. That low is a slow mover, so it will take another 24 hours or so before clouds and rain exit the region. Temperature-wise, readings will remain in the 40′s to low 50′s this afternoon, then 50′s Monday, followed by temperatures near the 60 degree mark Tuesday. Expect a warm up in the 60′s to near 70 degrees Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance for a few showers. High: 49°. Wind: NW 25-35+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. Low: 40°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

MONDAY: Lingering clouds, windy and not as cool. A slight chance for an isolated shower or flurries possible north. High: 57°. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

