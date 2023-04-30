Passing showers for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More wet weather ahead. Look for lingering clouds and rain chances across the region for your Sunday. An area of low pressure will send another wave of showers through the QCA as winds pick up out of the northwest at 15 to 25+ mph. That low is a slow mover, so it will take another 24 hours or so before clouds and rain exit the region. Temperature-wise, readings will remain in the 40′s and 50′s this afternoon, then 50′s Monday, followed by temperatures near the 60 degree mark Tuesday. Expect a warm up to near 70 degrees Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance for showers. High: 49°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 40°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Lingering clouds, windy and cooler. Isolated showers or flurries possible north. High: 57°. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

