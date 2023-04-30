St. Ambrose hosts national esports tournament

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eyes of many esports players from across the nation were focused on the Quad Cities.

St. Ambrose hosted its fifth Honeypot event at the Putnam Museum and Science Center. Honeypot is a fighting game tournament and includes games such as Smash Ultimate and Melee. According to tournament officials, more than 300 players took part, and represented 15 different states.

“Esports is becoming really, really prominent right now, especially in the collegiate space,” said Albert Rassavong, lead event director. “You’re seeing a lot more of the D1 schools, like the University of Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Illinois picking up esports. When you see colleges invest in something, you know you got something on your hands.”

Rassavong said they are going to try and schedule a similar event in the future.

