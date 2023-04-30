St. Ambrose hosts national esports tournament

A tournament official says 15 different states were represented
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eyes of many esports players from across the nation were focused on the Quad Cities.

St. Ambrose hosted its fifth Honeypot event at the Putnam Museum and Science Center. Honeypot is a fighting game tournament and includes games such as Smash Ultimate and Melee. According to tournament officials, more than 300 players took part, and represented 15 different states.

“Esports is becoming really, really prominent right now, especially in the collegiate space,” said Albert Rassavong, lead event director. “You’re seeing a lot more of the D1 schools, like the University of Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Illinois picking up esports. When you see colleges invest in something, you know you got something on your hands.”

Rassavong said they are going to try and schedule a similar event in the future.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a home invasion Friday night...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Island
Crews dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge, ton by ton.
Old I-74 bridge coming down, ton by ton
River Levels
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired...
Police investigate Rock Island shooting involving juveniles

Latest News

Autism awareness walk
Autism acceptance walk
Autism acceptance walk
St. Ambrose hosts a national esports tournament
1
Memorial held for Knox County Deputy killed in the line of duty one year ago