Blustery start to the work week

Gusty winds continue through Monday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Windy and cold conditions will continue Monday morning and early afternoon however we are not expecting nearly as many showers as Sunday.  Highs will likely jump back into the mid 50s this afternoon.  Chilly temps will continue through Tuesday with highs only in the 50s and 60s thanks to gusty NW winds.  60s and 70s return for the remainder of the week with only minor rain chances on Friday.  The weekend looks to be mild as well with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Windy and cold. High: 58º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 40º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy. High: 60º.

