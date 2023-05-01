City of Moline begins weeks-long hydrant flushing program

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Water Division has begun their four-week hydrant flushing program.

Moline Water Division personnel say that hydrant flushing will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and the program is expected to last about four weeks. Crews say that although water is still considered safe to drink during this time, customers should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is being conducted in their area.

During the program crews will be verifying proper operation of more than 2,500 fire hydrants located throughout Moline, according to a media release from Moline Water Division officials. The systematic nature of this operation also serves to remove deposits and sediment that can accrue in the water mains.

Crews say that customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in their water for a short time following hydrant flushing in their area. However, generally, this will clear up by running some water from a cold-water tap for a few minutes, crews added.

For an approximate schedule, Moline Water Division personnel say to visit www.moline.il.us.

Moline Hydrant Flush Schedule, 2023 (City of Moline)

