Financial Planning with Heidi: Financial Impacts of Divorce, Part 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. discusses divorce and how it can impact individuals financially.
Heidi shares a post-divorce financial checklist that she says anyone going through a divorce should follow.
The post-divorce financial checklist includes:
- Change your name, if appropriate
- Update your beneficiaries
- Open a new credit card
- Build-up an emergency fund
- Check your credit score (AnnualCreditReport.com)
Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:
Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa
Phone- 563-949-4705
Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/
