Financial Planning with Heidi: Financial Impacts of Divorce, Part 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. discusses divorce and how it can impact individuals financially.

Heidi shares a post-divorce financial checklist that she says anyone going through a divorce should follow.

The post-divorce financial checklist includes:

Change your name, if appropriate

Update your beneficiaries

Open a new credit card

Build-up an emergency fund

Check your credit score (AnnualCreditReport.com)

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.