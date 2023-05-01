Financial Planning with Heidi: Financial Impacts of Divorce, Part 1

Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. discusses divorce and how it can impact individuals financially.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. discusses divorce and how it can impact individuals financially.

Heidi shares a post-divorce financial checklist that she says anyone going through a divorce should follow.

The post-divorce financial checklist includes:

  • Change your name, if appropriate
  • Update your beneficiaries
  • Open a new credit card
  • Build-up an emergency fund
  • Check your credit score (AnnualCreditReport.com)

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Island
