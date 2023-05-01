FIRST ALERT DAY until 4 p.m. Monday for gusty winds

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for gusty winds 40 to 50 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the TV6 viewing area.

Any unsecured outdoor furniture could blow away with gusts as high as 50 mph. We will also watch for the potential of tree limbs being blown down, especially on weaker trees.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

