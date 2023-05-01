Hilltop Campus Village appoints new executive director

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus Village appointed Brian Kramer as the new Executive Director.

“We are thrilled to have Brian Kramer join our team,” said Ted Galvin, HCV Board President, and VP of Member Business Services at Ascentra Credit Union. “His experience and dedication to strengthening local business and neighborhoods will be invaluable as we continue to work towards our goal of making the Hilltop Campus Village a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive place to live, work, shop and visit.”

Kramer starts the role on May 1 with over 20 years of experience working with various non-profits and elected leaders, including Congressman Dave Loebsack, according to a media release. The board of directors conducted a thorough search and interview process, which included input from stakeholders in the community, to select Kramer for this important role.

“I am excited to join the Hilltop Campus Village team and work alongside such dedicated community members,” said Kramer. “Together, we will continue to build a vibrant and thriving Hilltop Campus Village.”

The Hilltop Campus Village is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic and community development in the Hilltop area of Davenport.

“We look forward to all Mr. Kramer’s experience will bring to our ever-growing Hilltop Area,” said Kelly Wallace, Treasurer of the Hilltop Business Association.

As Executive Director, Kramer will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Hilltop Campus Village, the release said. Including fundraising, implementing the organization’s strategic plan, and strengthening the existing relationships with Main Street Iowa/Main Street USA organizations, local government, and the Hilltop Business Association.

“Having lived and worked in and around the Hilltop over the last 20 years, I am excited to take on this role of building, shaping, and stewarding the traditional gateway neighborhood to downtown Davenport,” said Kramer. “Right now, there is so much potential growth in the Hilltop Area, and I am excited to help steward and showcase that potential.”

According to the release, the Hilltop Campus Village is experiencing a time of development and expansion, where Kramer’s expertise will be put to good use.

“Palmer College has been part of the Davenport Hilltop for more than 125 years and we couldn’t be happier about it,” adds James O’Connor, HCV board member and Palmer College Vice Chancellor for Marketing & Communication. “The Hilltop Campus Village continues to evolve and thrive. We appreciate everything the Hilltop Campus Village does to enhance this neighborhood and the city of Davenport.”

