The Market: Happy Birthday

The Market celebrates its fourth birthday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy discusses how the shop has grown over the past four years of being in business as the shop celebrates its fourth birthday!

The Market: A Journey To Joy Information:

Address- 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Website: https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Saturday night.
2 fatally shot in Davenport Saturday night
Camanche officials on Sunday said crews are working to repair a breach of the levee at the...
Officials: Breach of levee at marina reported in Camanche
A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a home invasion Friday night...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Island
River Levels
The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
Police investigating robbery at Moline bank

Latest News

Barry A Cox, 58, was charged on April 26, with possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, a...
Police: Pipe bomb found in Kewanee motor home
Dan Bush, Founder of Bummer City Inc. talks about a new publication called Look QC
Look QC: A Publication To Highlight Local Businesses
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm
Hy-Vee Dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LD joins Morgan to discuss how eating better food for you...
Nutrition with Nina: Better Sleep with Food