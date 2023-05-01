Murder charge filed in Macomb house party shooting

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police announced on Monday that 25-year-old Demond Wilson Jr. has now been charged with 1st-degree murder and 3 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Wilson was arrested on March 30 and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm following a shooting at a Macomb house party that killed a man and injured 10 other people.

Police said Wilson Jr. appeared in court on Monday for these charges.

A motion hearing for Wilson Jr. will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

23-year-old Donell D. Williams of Macomb was also arrested following the incident. According to police, Williams was in possession of a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm. Williams was charged with possession of cannabis and armed violence.

On March 25, Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. Beathea was not a WIU student.

Police said this homicide is still under investigation.

