Nutrition with Nina: Better Sleep with Food

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LD joins Morgan to discuss how eating better food for you can improve your quality of sleep.

Nina has provided a list of four foods to get us started. Those foods to improve sleep include:

Tart cherries, they provide a natural source of melatonin

Fatty fish, they provide vitamin D and omega-three, fatty acids

Nuts, they provide magnesium and zic

Turkey, it has tryptophan

Nina also shares something new that Hy-Vee has started, personalized nutrition shopping assistance which incudes a one-hour shopping experience with a Hy-Vee dietitian. To learn more visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.

