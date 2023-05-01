Police investigating robbery at Moline bank

The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.

Police received a 911 call around 9:08 a.m. from Chase Bank, 501 15th St. According to police, a man went into the bank, demanded money from the teller, displaced a handgun, and took an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said the man took off on foot and possibly got into a black SUV near 13th Street.

Police said the man is approximately 5 feet-10 inches tall with a medium build and wore a blue sweatshirt with a green reflective vest, dark pants and black Nike tennis shoes with white soles.

Police added the man was wearing a rubber mask that made his face appear to be an old man.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)

FIRST ALERT DAY for gusty winds until 4 p.m. Monday