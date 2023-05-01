River expected to crest at 21.6 feet Monday afternoon in the QCA

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi River has continued to creep up on a few of the central riverfront roads in the Quad Cities.

HESCO walls have been put up throughout River Drive and three times the amount of sand was placed along the riverfront to form a wall. This years wall is twice as high and twice as wide as the wall built in 2019, officials said.

The Mississippi River hit river stage 21.44 feet early Monday morning and is expected to crest at 21.6 feet on Monday afternoon.

The entire Riverfront Recreation Trail and Walk are closed, with the trail covered with water as the river continues to rise.

