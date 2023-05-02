Eldridge Police looking to add K-9 unit without tapping into city funds

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police Department is looking to add a furry officer to its ‘paw-trol’ this year, without using additional city funds.

The cost of bringing a new K-9 officer to the department comes out to about $100,000. As of Monday, EPD was just about $20,000 away from that goal which it hopes to get through donations and grants.

EPD will host two fundraisers, the first at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf on May 26. Interested participants can register online or at the police station.

It will hold another event at The Fun Station in Eldridge on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds that day will be donated to EPD.

Officials with the department are also applying for grants, including one from the Regional Development Authority.

Currently, two officers are in the running to be part of the inaugural K9 team. The department will pick which officer will start the program in the coming weeks.

Patrol officer Jacob Costas is one of the officers being considered. He said the unit will be an important tool in fighting crime.

“[It’s a] very cool opportunity to be kind of the guinea pig,” Costas said. “Start the legacy and hopefully keep it going. ... [and] make a good impact for future generations.”

According to the department, the city has noticed an increase in drug-related seizures in recent years. Given its proximity to U.S. Route 61 Chief Joe Sisler started looking into starting the K-9 unit.

Assistant City Administrator Jeff Martens said the department has the support of the city council to raise the funds needed.

“As budgets get tighter, every year, expenses get greater costs rise, things have to be cut out of the budget,” Martens said. “It’s great to see something like this happen, where the funds are coming from outside of the city.”

The money will be used for training, equipment and converting a police cruiser to accommodate a K-9.

Officer Brandon Pate is the other policeman hoping to get a new furry partner on patrol.

“It gets lonely when you’re working by yourself all the time,” Pate said. “Having somebody with you that you can kind of talk to and train and play with, it’s gonna be fun.”

Regardless of who gets chosen, Pate said he loves to see the community pitch in.

“The community is great,” Pate said. “Any event we have they’ve done awesome with donations or just showing up.”

Costas believes a new K-9 officer will be a great ambassador for the police department.

“The support has been overwhelming,” Costas said. “It’s really good to see … positive interactions between us and the community.”

On Wednesday, the officers will get to meet potential K-9 partners.

Once the department gets the funds, the K-9 officer and its human partner will immediately start a 10-week training process.

