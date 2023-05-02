Former Henry Hill correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Henry Hill correction officer is charged with smuggling a cell phone for an inmate at Henry Hill Correctional Center, a medium security men’s state prison in Galesburg, Illinois.

The Knox County state’s attorney Jeremy Karlin charged Melanie Cohill on Jan. 18, 2023, with three felony counts of bringing the contraband cell phone to the correctional center, a Class X felony; possession of a contraband item, a Class 2 felony; misconduct of a correctional officer, a Class 3 felony.

The sentence possibilities for a Class X felony range from six to 30 years, a Class 2 felony is three to seven years, and a Class 3 felony is two to five years.

It does not appear any hearing has been scheduled.

