Former Knox Co. correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone

A former Knox County, Illinois, correctional officer is charged with smuggling a cellphone into Henry Hill Correctional Center, a medium security men's state prison in Galesburg, Illinois, for an inmate.(Knox County court records)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Knox County correction officer is charged with smuggling a cellphone for an inmate at Henry Hill Correctional Center, a medium security men’s state prison in Galesburg, Illinois.

The Knox County state’s attorney Jeremy Karlin has charged Melanie Cohill on Jan. 18, 2023, with three felony counts:

  • bringing the contraband cellphone to the correctional center, a Class X felony;
  • possession of a contraband item, a Class 2 felony;
  • misconduct of a correctional officer, a Class 3 felony.

The sentence possibilities for a Class X felony range from 6 to 30 years, a Class 2 felony is 3 to 7 years, and a Class 3 felony is 2 to 5 five years.

It does not appear any hearing has been scheduled.

