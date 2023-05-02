Former Knox Co. correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Knox County correction officer is charged with smuggling a cellphone for an inmate at Henry Hill Correctional Center, a medium security men’s state prison in Galesburg, Illinois.

The Knox County state’s attorney Jeremy Karlin has charged Melanie Cohill on Jan. 18, 2023, with three felony counts:

bringing the contraband cellphone to the correctional center, a Class X felony;

possession of a contraband item, a Class 2 felony;

misconduct of a correctional officer, a Class 3 felony.

The sentence possibilities for a Class X felony range from 6 to 30 years, a Class 2 felony is 3 to 7 years, and a Class 3 felony is 2 to 5 five years.

It does not appear any hearing has been scheduled.

