Gusty winds continue through Tuesday

Temperatures warming up this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Windy conditions will continue today for the QCA, although gusts will only be to 40mph as opposed to 50mph like yesterday.  We will also have a lot more sunshine today leading to highs in the 50s and 60s. Warmer and quieter conditions will roll into the area from Wednesday through the rest of the week.  Highs will go from the 60s on Wednesday afternoon to the mid 70s by the weekend.  Only minor chances for rain are expected on Friday and again by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Windy and cold. High: 64º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 37º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 68º.

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
