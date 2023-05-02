Heavy police presence at residence near John Deere Middle School

Moline Police presence near John Deere Middle School.
Moline Police presence near John Deere Middle School.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A heavy police presence is gathered outside a residence in a neighborhood close to a Moline middle school.

According to the Moline Police Department, police are executing a search warrant in the area of 8th Street and 20th Avenue, near John Deere Middle School.

Police say they will provide an update when the situation is secure.

TV6 has a crew on scene and are waiting for further comment from police.

TV6 reached out to the school for comment and school officials said, “At approximately 2:45 pm today, the Moline Police Department placed John Deere Middle School on a passive lockdown while conducting police business in the neighborhood. This procedure was done as a precautionary measure to ensure student and staff safety at school.”

According to Moline School District officials, a passive lockdown means students and staff are free to go about their day within the building, but no one may enter or exit.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:14 p.m., according to school officials.

Further communication will be provided when we receive word from the Moline Police Department, school officials added.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
Police investigating robbery at Moline bank
1
River crests at 21.5 feet in the Quad Cities
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

Latest News

The American Red Cross has opened a fourth meal site to help anyone affected by the Mississippi...
Red Cross opens fourth meal site for those affected by flooding
Eldridge PD
Eldridge Police looking to add K-9 unit without tapping into city funds
Eye Surgeons Associates
New treatments for age-related machular degeneration
Eye Surgeons Associates
New treatments for age-related macular degeneration