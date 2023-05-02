Heavy police presence at residence near John Deere Middle School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A heavy police presence is gathered outside a residence in a neighborhood close to a Moline middle school.

According to the Moline Police Department, police are executing a search warrant in the area of 8th Street and 20th Avenue, near John Deere Middle School.

Police say they will provide an update when the situation is secure.

TV6 has a crew on scene and are waiting for further comment from police.

TV6 reached out to the school for comment and school officials said, “At approximately 2:45 pm today, the Moline Police Department placed John Deere Middle School on a passive lockdown while conducting police business in the neighborhood. This procedure was done as a precautionary measure to ensure student and staff safety at school.”

According to Moline School District officials, a passive lockdown means students and staff are free to go about their day within the building, but no one may enter or exit.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:14 p.m., according to school officials.

Further communication will be provided when we receive word from the Moline Police Department, school officials added.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.