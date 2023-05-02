Hundreds of golfers tee-off in honor of long-time Junior Achievement advocate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly 200 golfers gathered to tee-off at Crow Valley Golf Club in honor of Jim Victor, a long-time advocate of Junior Achievement, at the Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic.

The classic raises money to support and prepare youth to succeed in a global economy in honor of Victor who passed away in 2018.

Those who knew Victor said that he taught many Junior Achievement classes and that he was an instrumental part in creating the Free Enterprise Foundation in 2000, an endowment fund created to sustain JA’s core-mission programs, for future generations to benefit from.

“We really need kids to understand that if they find a career that they know and love, it’s not a job,” said President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland Dougal Nelson. “They get to go to work, they don’t have to go to work.”

Classic organizers said that this year would have marked Victor’s 23rd year as title sponsor of the golf tournament. They also said Victor was an employee at KWQC- TV6.

“Jim always made that linkage with kids to what kids learned at school and how it applies to the real world,” added Nelson. “So we’re out here creating awareness today and raising money so we could extend our programs out of the traditional K-12.”

The Junior Achievement program of the Heartland continues to serve 23 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, according to JA officials.

To learn more about Junior Achievement visit jaheartland.org.

