New treatments for age-related machular degeneration

By Marcia Lense
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly 20 million Americans have some form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In the last ten years, ophthalmologists have been able to treat the wet version of AMD with periodic eye injections and intermediate dry AMD with antioxidant vitamins. It was the first time that this sight-threatening disease could be slowed, and in some cases stopped or even reversed.

Now, there are improved treatments for the disease. Dr. Richard Yemm with Eye Surgeons Associates explains how these new treatments can better help patients.

