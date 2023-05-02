Police: Davenport man charged after high-speed chase

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing a number of charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase Monday.

Gabriel J. Hoyt, 39, is charged with eluding, first offense operating while under the influence, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, reckless driving, interference with official acts, fifth-degree criminal mischief, failure to provide proof of financial liability, sticking fixture upon a highway, failure to maintain control, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to obey stop sign and yield the right of way, failure to use headlamps when required, speeding 21 or over in a 55 or under zone, and turning at intersection violations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Hoyt made an improper turn onto Grant Street from 17th Street about 1:15 a.m. Monday. Bettendorf police stopped Hoyt at 16th and Grant streets, and while walking to the passenger side of the vehicle Hoyt drove off.

Police followed Hoyt with lights and sirens onto I-74 northbound, then excited at Middle Road. Police said Hoyt drove off the exit ramp, through the red light back onto I-74.

Hoyt continued on I-74, where he drove about 85 in a 55 mph zone, until exiting at 53rd Street and drove west into Davenport, police said. Hoyt drove in the wrong lane in a construction zone and drove through a red light.

Davenport police used stop sticks to attempt to stop Hoyt just east of 53rd and Brady streets. Police said Hoyt continued driving on just the rims, going into the wrong lanes between Northwest Blouvarde and Division Street.

Police said Hoyt turned south on Pine Street from the eastbound lane, almost hitting an occupied vehicle that was stopped at the red light, with no headlights on. Hoyt did not stop at multiple stop signs on Pine Street while kicking up debris in the roadway driving on rims, police said. Hoyt then failed to maintain control spinning into a yard in the 4400 block of Pine Street hitting a mailbox and coming to a stop.

According to police, Hoyt then got out and ran while officers chased him for no more than 20 yards.

Police said Hoyt was asked about the digital scale found outside the driver’s door, he said it was someone else’s and that there was probably residue, which was methamphetamine. A field test of the scale was positive for methamphetamine.

Officers asked Hoyt if he had ingested methamphetamine, and he said he did not, according to police. Hoyt was taken to the Bettendorf Police Station where he refused Standard Field Sobriety Tests.

Hoyt had previous controlled substance violation convictions in Bettendorf and Davenport, according to the affidavit.

Hoyt is being held on a $35,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for May 11, at the Scott County Courthouse.

