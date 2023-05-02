Red Cross opens fourth meal site for those affected by flooding

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross has opened a fourth meal site to help anyone affected by the Mississippi River flooding in the Quad Cities.

The new meal site is located at Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge Street in Buffalo, Iowa, according to a media release from the Red Cross. This new site is easily accessible for residents of Buffalo and Montpelier, Iowa.

Mealtimes for lunch are from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Red Cross officials said.

Additionally, the Red Cross shelter in Davenport is open and available for all Quad City area residents affected by the flooding, and Red Cross officials say that food and water will be provided for those staying at the shelter.

Red Cross officials also want the public to know that there is a shelter location available in Moline as well.

A list of meal sites and shelter locations provided by the Red Cross are as follows:

Meal Sites:

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, Iowa

Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge Street in Buffalo, Iowa, the new location

Parking lot at the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport, Iowa

Parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline, Ill.

Shelter Locations:

Former Select Specialty Hospital location, 1111 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa, enter on Marquette Street side

Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th Street, Moline, Ill.

For additional information, visit the Red Cross website.

