Vermont allows nonresidents to use its assisted suicide law

FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the...
FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the Pavilion office building, Jan. 5, 2022, in Montpelier, Vt. Scott signed the bill that removes the residency requirement for the decades-old assisted suicide law.(Glenn Russell/VTDigger via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vermont on Tuesday became the first state in the country to change its medically assisted suicide law to allow terminally ill people from out of state to take advantage of it to end their lives.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill that removes the residency requirement for the decades-old law.

Last year in a court settlement, Oregon agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement of its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication. It also agreed to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law.

Before Vermont removed the residency requirement Tuesday, it had reached a settlement with a Connecticut woman who has terminal cancer to allow her to take advantage of its law, provided she complies with other aspects of it.

“We are grateful to Vermont lawmakers for recognizing that a state border shouldn’t determine if you die peacefully or in agony,” said Kim Callinan, president and CEO of Compassion & Choices, a nonprofit advocacy organization, in a statement. “Patients routinely travel to other states to utilize the best healthcare options. There is no rational reason they shouldn’t be able to travel to another state to access medical aid in dying if the state they live in doesn’t offer it.”

Vermont is one of 10 states that allow medically assisted suicide. Critics of such laws say without the residency requirements states risk becoming assisted suicide tourism destinations.

______

Rathke reported from Marshfield, Vt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
Police investigating robbery at Moline bank
1
River crests at 21.5 feet in the Quad Cities
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season

Latest News

Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden sends 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
Third stabbing reported in California university town
First Alert Forecast: Windy Tuesday with warmer temperatures on the way
First Alert Forecast: Windy Tuesday with warmer temperatures on the way
Two people were stabbed to death at parks in Davis, California.
Deadly stabbings near California university under investigation