Business Owners: ‘I need some Dam Tacos!’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “I need some Dam Tacos!”

That’s what the owners of one of downtown Davenport’s newest bar and to-go food concepts, Dam Tacos, 418 East Second Street, says their customers will be left saying.

Friday, on Cinco de Mayo, at 11 a.m. will be the grand opening of Dam Tacos, a unique taco concept that offers only carry-out and delivery, but offers a full service bar with “all things tequila and more,” stated a media release from Dam Tacos owners. For the grand opening, on Cinco de Mayo, Dam Tacos will be offering tequila tastings at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and DJ Muxia will be there at 4 p.m.

“The menu consists of dam good tacos, each one packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients,” said the owners of Dam Tacos “From classics like Carne Asada, Carnitas, and Boom Boom Shrimp to amazing chicken options, our tacos are sure to impress.”

Dam Tacos will be open daily at 11 a.m., stated the media release. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dam Tacos owners say that since the business is new, the Dam Taco’s website won’t be able to take online orders this week, but they expect customers should be able to take advantage of this option in the coming weeks.

So, in the meantime, owners say to still stop by Dam Tacos and check the place out and then place your order in-person.

Once everything with the website is set up, Dam Tacos owners say that delivery will be available through various food delivery apps too.

For more information about Dam Tacos, visit their Facebook page.

