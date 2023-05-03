Construction set to begin on The Landing in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf has announced that construction is set to begin this month on ‘The Landing,’ a two-phase project that will include an aquatic facility and permanent ice-skating rink.

‘The Landing,’ state-of-the-art aquatic facility will be located on the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road in Bettendorf and General Constructors, Inc. (GCI) of Bettendorf was selected out of three bidders to construct the facility, which was unanimously approved during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

City officials say the $18 million construction project will occur in two phases.

The first phase will be to build a large, 12,500-square-foot activity pool that will include a zero-depth entry pool with spray features, a ninja-style ropes course, lap lanes, and a diving well with two diving boards and two climbing walls, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. Construction on phase one is expected to start this month and conclude in May 2024.

The second phase will include building a slide tower, lazy river, and spray pad, according to the media release. Construction for phase two will start in September 2024 with the goal of being finished by May 2025.

“This is a fantastic day for the City of Bettendorf and the families we serve,” said Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher. “I could not be happier with the progress made by our team, the collaboration that has been forged with the YMCA, and the vigilance show to keep this project on budget. Bettendorf Middle Pool was a true hot spot for many of u skids as we grew up here in Bettendorf. Now, the next generation of kids and families are going to have the new state-of-the-art facility they deserve!”

Then, there is the ice side of ‘The Landing,’ a permanent ice rink that will be utilized in the winter with the ability to be converted to a turf field in the summer for community events like concerts, picnics and movies, according to the media release.

To see construction progress and to learn more about this project, visit Bettendorf’s website.

